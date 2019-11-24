|
|
Barbara Hall
Poughkeepsie - On Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Barbara A. Hall, age 84, passed away peacefully at home in Hilton Head Island, SC. Barbara, born February 18, 1935, was the contented and loving wife of Donald F. Hall for 61 years. He died February 7, 2016 and hopefully will be waiting for her to love again.
God created for them three offspring: John R. Hall and his wife Sandrina Hall of Poughkeepsie, NY; Charles N. Hall and his wife Patti Murphy of Hilton Head Island, SC and Dr. Cynthia Hall of Tifton, GA. Also surviving her are two grandchildren Jordan Hall of Hollywood, CA and Emma M. Hall of Poughkeepsie, NY.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23, 2019 1:30pm at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church in Hilton Head Island, SC. Interment will be held at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Mausoleum on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 10:00am. Arrangements made by the supervision of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019