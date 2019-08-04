|
|
Barbara Huber
East Fishkill - Barbara J. Huber, 75, an area resident for 43 years and formerly of Queens, died on August 3, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center following a long illness.
Born in Brooklyn on August 19, 1943, she was the daughter of Michael and Genevieve (Pavic) Javetski. Barbara had been employed as a Secretary for the New York State Department of Corrections at Green Haven, Fishkill and Downstate Correctional Facilities. She was a parishioner of St. Columba Church. She enjoyed cooking and traveling especially to Myrtle Beach and Williamsburg. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family, her grandkids, her friends and her "Lunch Bunch."
On June 20, 1964 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Queens, Barbara married the love of her life, Robert E. Huber, who survives at home. She is also survived by her children and their spouses: Robert M. and Tina Huber of Cohoes, NY, Joanne Huber-Sturans and Robert Sturans of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Nancy and David Garibaldi of Hopewell Junction, NY; her grandchildren: Dylan, Brad, Brittany, Tyler, Jessica, Brianna, Dashawn, Kaylee, Alexander, Nathaniel, David and Lilianna; her sister: Nancy Wintner of Franklin Square, NY; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.
Memorial donations may be made to Orange Regional Medical Center Foundation, 707 East Main Street, Middletown, NY 10940, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 650309, Dept. 41831, Dallas, TX 75265 or the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. Please visit Barbara's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 4, 2019