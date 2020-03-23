Resources
Poughkeepsie - Barbara J. Fischbach, age 83 passed away on March 17, 2020 at MidHudson Regional Hospital. Born on August 10, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Julia and Henry Fischbach. She was a resident of Poughkeepsie and Highland and attended Poughkeepsie schools. Graduated from St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in Hoboken, New Jersey. She was employed as an RN/Head Nurse Manager at Castle Point Hospital, (VA Hudson Valley Health Care System).

She is survived by her sisters, Linda Velie and Mary Ann Decker, nieces and nephews. Private services were held by immediate family at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Barbara's honor to the .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
