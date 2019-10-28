|
Barbara J. Weiss
Poughkeepsie - Barbara Jane Weiss, 84, of Poughkeepsie, NY, died peacefully at Lutheran Care Center on ¬10/28/19. Barbara was born in Catskill, NY on Sept. 5, 1935, the daughter of John K. Weiss and Catherine Weiss of Catskill. She is survived by her sister Rosemary Weiss, now living in Poughkeepsie but formerly in Lynn, MA. She is also survived by many second-cousins and long-time friend, Kathy Roach.
Barbara graduated from St. Patrick's Academy in Catskill, NY. She completed her BA at Marywood University in Scranton, PA, and her MA in Mathematics at the University of Pennsylvania-Philadelphia. Barbara taught Mathematics locally at Haviland Jr. High in Hyde Park for 6 years. She then began working at Central Hudson Gas and Electric Company from which she retired after 30 years from her position as Supervisor of Budgeting and Forecasting.
As an active volunteer, Barbara served on the Board of The Children's Home in Poughkeepsie. Also, for 27 years, she volunteered at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in the Gift Shop and Auxiliary Board. She was also a member of the Coterie.
Following retirement, Barbara enjoyed reading, gourmet cooking, travelling, visiting friends in Austria, attending concerts, trips to NYC via train, plus roaming around and eating out with her best friend. Barbara was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie until illness brought her to Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie.
Many thanks of appreciation are extended to all of the Staff members at Lutheran Care Center for their kindness and care during Barbara's stay as a resident for over 4 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Barbara Weiss to Holy Trinity School, Attn. Mrs. Kathy Spina, 20 Springside Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 (for support of their Mathematics programs).
Calling hours will be at Miller Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave. in Poughkeepsie, on October 30, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Church, 231 Church St., Poughkeepsie, NY on October 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Catskill, NY. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019