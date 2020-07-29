Barbara Jane Forte
MILLBROOK - Barbara Jane Forte (nee Dick) died 7/27/20 in Millbrook NY. Born to Syndeham Trapp Dick and Clara Glover Dick 10/6/37 in Rockville Center, NY. She graduated from Baldwin High school in 1955. She received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Russell Sage College in Troy, NY in 1959. In September 1959 she met her husband Tony while working at the VA hospital in Albany, NY and they were married 9/3/60 at Our Lady of Loredo Church in Hempstead NY. During her 57 years of being a nurse, Barbara worked at the Nassau County Dept of Health, Smithtown General Hospital, Nesconset Nursing Home as head nurse, Northport Visiting Nurse Service, and finally for the Vermont State Board of Health as a visiting nurse and as a Hospice nurse. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Tony Forte, her son Joseph, his wife Christine and their daughters Chapel and Charis; her son Robert, his wife Adrienne, and their four daughters Marissa, Alaina, Bethany and Sophie; her daughter Donna and her wife Arlene and their sons Cameron and Aaron. Barbara was a great lover of dogs, water sports, the beach, quilting, traveling, and most of all she enjoyed her children and grandchildren and her friends. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 am from St. Joseph's Church, Millbrook. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Millbrook.
For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com