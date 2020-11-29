Barbara Jean Armstrong
Tivoli - Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Armstrong, 82, died on her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020 at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson.
Born in the Bronx on October 7, 1938, she was the daughter of Archer and Frieda (Giesler) Starrett. Bobbie was raised in Hopewell Junction, and lived in California for many years before settling in Tivoli in 1968 with her husband, Robert G Armstrong Sr. She was a member of St. John's Reformed Church in Red Hook. Bobbie was a devoted horse lover and equestrian, showing in local Dutchess County shows and exploring the deserts of CA as a young girl and later, enjoying the trails in Clermont Park and Tivoli Bays. As a girl, she was also honored to carry the flag in a rodeo in Madison Square Garden. She also learned to play the bagpipes and at only 12 years old, marched with a troupe in lower Dutchess County.
In addition to homesteading and raising her family, Bobbie held several different positions over the years including seasonal work in the apple barns on The Potts' Farm in Tivoli, selling Avon and working the Stagias' Farm Stand in Red Hook where her holiday pies were renowned. She was also well known at the Red Hook Recycling Center where she served as the first attendant in the early years of the center. Her thrifty "re-use & recycle" philosophy helped form the Center to what it is today... a bustling community center where you not only drop off your recyclables but can chat with neighbors while perusing through pre-loved house hold items and books.
Bobbie enjoyed a simple life and was her happiest surrounded by her children, grandchildren and her animals. She was a skilled leather craft person and also loved reading, collecting recipes, crocheting, sewing, gardening, cooking and canning for her family,raising her four children, and helping to raise many others as well. Bobbie never went anywhere without her trusty old "digger" (aka garden trowel) and would bring home many wild treasures to re-plant at home. She loved her dogs, cats, chickens and horses and was predeceased by her beloved QH mare, Frances Riker, and her dog, Amber.
Bobbie is survived by her children, Gail Armstrong in Red Hook, NY, Brenda Lea Slye and husband Greg of Clarion, PA, Robert Armstrong and wife Tara in Freeland WA, and John Armstrong of Colorado Springs, CO; her grandchildren, Evan Feller, Alyssa Costakis, Crystal Bell, Cassandra Milem, Morgan Slye, Nyall Slye, Tyler, Nicholas, Caleb, Grady and Titus Armstrong; her great-grandchildren, Paityn and Brayden Feller, Noah Costakis and Johnny Bell; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters and their husbands, June and Bill Martin, Renee and Bob Hargrave; her brother, Jack Spellman; and her former husband, Robert Armstrong.
Services will be private with interment in the Hopewell Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue or the animal rescue of your choice. We also invite you to plant a tree in her memory as she so loved her trees. Please visit Bobbie's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
