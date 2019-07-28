|
Barbara Jean (Sanfilippo) Cocco
Poughkeepsie - Barbara, 81, passed away July 18, 2019 surrounded by all her children and grandchildren. Born on May 31, 1938 she was daughter to the late Peter and Mary Sanfilippo . Barbara married Dominick Cocco on July 11,1959 and had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Dom survives at home.
Bobbi, as all her family and close friends called her, was a devoted mother and loved her family, and was loved by many.
She is survived by daughter Christine Thompson and husband JT, son Dominick and wife Laura, granddaughters Nicole Etuk and husband Chris, Jaime Cocco-Simmons, Dominique George and husband Carl. Great grandchildren DJ, Christian, Julien, Elias, and Eliana, sister Mary Johnson, brother Ron Sanfilippo, sister Doris Dominicis and husband Phil, sister Phyllis Campala and husband John, and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Miller and brother Peter Sanfilippo.
A beautiful woman, who never had a bad word to say about anybody. She had a positive influence on many people over her life time. Bobbi didn't want any services and opted to donate her body to help others. Bobbi's now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and She will be in our hearts forever.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 28, 2019