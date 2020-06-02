Barbara Jeter-Jackson



Barbara Jeter-Jackson was promoted from labor to reward on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in the comfort of her loving home.



Barbara was born on March 15, 1938 to Mary Holman and Thomas Long in Salt Point, NY. She was raised by her grandparents, William and Mary Holman and graduated from Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School in 1955. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Dutchess County and was very active in the City of Poughkeepsie Community.



On December 25, 1981 she was joined in Holy Matrimony with Franklin W. Jackson.



She was employed with the IBM Corporation for 47 years, retiring on March 31, 2003 as staff to the Procurement Director. Barbara began her assignment of volunteering as a youth counselor for the Catherine Street, Smith Street and Lincoln Centers. She began her 60-year journey of Community Service when she got involved with the Model Cities and Community Development Boards. In 1975 IBM granted her a year and a half leave to serve as Executive Secretary to the defunct Catharine St. Community Center to assist in the rebuilding of the center. Barbara also served on various boards with Vassar Brothers Hospital, Mid-Hudson Civic Center, City of Poughkeepsie Planning Board and the Waterfront Advisory Board. In 1978 Barbara was elected to the City of Poughkeepsie School Board and served for 16 years where she held the positions of President and Vice President. She was elected to the Poughkeepsie Common Council in 1996 and served until 2005. Barbara was elected to the Dutchess County Legislature District 10 in 2006 and served until her death. She served as Minority Leader for the Democratic Caucus. During this time, she was assigned to the following committees: Family and Human Services, Budget, Finance and Personnel, Government Services and Administration, Legislative Liaison to the Youth Board Coordination Council and Intervention Coordination for Early Childhood. Barbara was a Board Member of REAL Skills and St. Simeon Senior Housing. She was also a Charter Member of the Twinks Social and Civic Club for 57 years, where she served as President for the National and Local Chapters and was currently the Treasurer for the Local Chapter.



Barbara was an active member of Beulah Baptist Church in Poughkeepsie where she served as Chairperson of the Trustee Board, President of the Mass Choir and served on the Courtesy Ministry, Membership Ministry and the Marriage Ministry. She was also a faithful member of the Friday Night chat with Cards Club. Barbara served her community and church well, always willing to help others without desiring recognition or anything in return.



She leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Donna M. Johnson and one brother, Thomas Long (Pauline) both of Poughkeepsie, NY; 2 aunts, Evelyn Spencer of LaGrange, NY and Natalie Holman of Poughkeepsie, NY; 4 nieces, Denacca M. Johnson, Regina Johnson (Ronald), Debra Long and Josephine Green all of Poughkeepsie. A special great-nephew, Daion Jayce (Barbara's Pumpkin Lumpkin); special cousin, Carol Tissiera of Poughkeepsie and 2 cousins she helped raise, Karen L. Blanchard (Kenneth) of Upper Marlboro, MD and Kelli Holman of Poughkeepsie, NY; 2 stepsons, Wendell Jeter of California and Franklin Jackson of Wilmington, NC; stepdaughter, Andrea Libertucci of Schenectady, NY; One loving Godson, Kristopher C. Bottoms; her 4 Angels, Nakia Holman Geigel, Kristin Bottoms Campbell, Kira Stoutamire and Kenneth (BB) Blanchard II, along with numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousins, and a host of friends and colleagues.



She was predeceased by her parents, grandparents, husband, Franklin and her Godson, Eddie L. Cochrane Jr.



Special thanks to Barbara's caregivers Jimmy, Tori, Kateya, and Jolanda for your excellent care.



Barbara Jeter-Jackson touched and left an impact on many lives. Her assignment has been completed and her living was not in vain.



Sleep in Peace God's faithful servant.



Mrs. Jeter-Jackson will have a Walk-in Visitation 2:00-6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 and 11:00 a.m. -12:30 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY (Face Mask REQUIRED). Private Graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store