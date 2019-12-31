|
|
Barbara Jones
Fishkill - Before our eyes you slowly faded, growing weaker every day, we watched you sharing the time you had until God called you away. On Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Fishkill, NY, Sister Barbara Jean Jones departed this life.
Born April 26, 1953 to the late Willie Jones, Sr. and Louvenia Bradshaw Jones and reunited with her siblings; Richard, Wayne and Ella Mae. She was born in Clarendon County, SC and relocated with the family to Ossining, NY. She was educated in the Ossining School System.
She was employed by Sing Sing Correctional Facility Ossining, NY 10562 where she worked in several administrative departments and retiring in June of 2008 from the guidance department with 32 years of service.
She was very active and faithful member of Beth-El Church of God in Christ in Poughkeepsie, NY. She participated in many events and programs at the church. There was nothing she was willing to do; picking up riders, caring for those sick and shut-in, providing and helping hand, shopping and delivering food, etc., the list is great of her selfless acts of godliness. Barbie believed, "In this life we may not do great things but we can do small things in great way."
She leave to cherish her memories; four brothers; Willie (Mary) Jones of Stormville, Joseph (Doristine) Jones of Danbury, CT, Anthony (Willa) Jones of Waterbury, CT and Derrick Jones of Bronx,; four sisters; Rena Hall and Sharon Jones of Fishkill, Louvenia (Sam) Gamble of White Plains, Mary (Raymond) Bailey of N. Chesterfield, VA and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1-2 pm at Beth-El Church of God in Christ, 91 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie. The Homegoing Service will follow at 2pm. Burial will be on Friday at 11 am at Dale Cemetery in Ossining.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020