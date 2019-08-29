|
Barbara L. Adams
Clintondale - Mrs. Barbara L. Adams of Clintondale, NY, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was 70.
She was born March 16, 1949 in Manhattan, NY the daughter of the late Edward P and the late Jeanne Babette Terr Devlin.
Surviving are:
Her loving husband of 52 years, Randolph Adams at home. 2 beloved children: Jean M. Adams-Fuller and her husband Jeffery of Port Jervis Randolph E. "Randy" Adams and his wife Brenda Shaffer of Highland, NY 6 grandchildren: Desiree Lynn Adams, Jamie Fuller, Ryan Fuller, Brittany Fuller, Alexandra and Avaise Adams
She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Vasquez
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10am - 12noon.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12 Noon at the funeral home.
Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the GRAY-PARKER FUNERAL HOME, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 29, 2019