Barbara L. Spinillo
Wappingers Falls - Barbara L. Spinillo of Wappingers Falls, NY died peacefully on December 7, 2019, surrounded by her family at The Wellington of Lake Manassas following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Spinillo was a longtime resident of Wappingers Falls, NY; she spent 30 years as an elementary school teacher for the Wappingers School District.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert W. Spinillo, son, Gary and his wife Lynda of Gainesville, Virginia, daughter, Sandra Smith and her husband DeFord Smith of Saint Simon Island, Georgia, granddaughters Katie Lee Dial and Jenna Hurt , grandsons Kevin Leonard and Stephen Spinillo as well as her seven great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019