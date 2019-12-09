Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Spinillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Spinillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara L. Spinillo Obituary
Barbara L. Spinillo

Wappingers Falls - Barbara L. Spinillo of Wappingers Falls, NY died peacefully on December 7, 2019, surrounded by her family at The Wellington of Lake Manassas following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Spinillo was a longtime resident of Wappingers Falls, NY; she spent 30 years as an elementary school teacher for the Wappingers School District.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert W. Spinillo, son, Gary and his wife Lynda of Gainesville, Virginia, daughter, Sandra Smith and her husband DeFord Smith of Saint Simon Island, Georgia, granddaughters Katie Lee Dial and Jenna Hurt , grandsons Kevin Leonard and Stephen Spinillo as well as her seven great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -