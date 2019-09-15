|
|
Barbara M. (McDermott) Moore
Cary, North Carolina - Barbara M. (McDermott) Moore, 81, who had been a longtime Poughkeepsie resident, passed away September 10, 2019 at Transitions Hospice Home in Raleigh, NC after a long illness.
She was born in Willimantic, CT on September 7, 1938, the daughter of the late Russell James and Katherine (Blatchley) McDermott. She was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School in 1956 and retired from her position as an Administrator for IBM in 1994.
On October 8, 1960 she married the late Charles W. Moore of Tivoli, NY. She is survived by their four children, Charles W. Moore, Jr. of Cary, NC, Katherine R. Moore of Cary, NC, Thomas J. Moore and his wife Renee of Windham, NH, and Linda G. Moore of Raleigh, NC. She had six sisters, she was predeceased by Katherine Miller, Mary Jean Zellmer, and Sarah Palmar, she is survived by Theresa McAlpine of Windham, NH, Frances Miraglia of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Suzanne Tabine of Millington, TN.; many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie NY, September 17, 2019, 6pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on September 18, 2019 at 10am. Interment will follow at St. Peters Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. The family welcomes flowers, for those who prefer to make a memorial donation the family suggests the Red Cross.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019