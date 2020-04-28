Services
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Barbara M. Tomassi


1928 - 2020
Barbara M Tomassi

LaGrangeville - Barbara M. Tomassi, 91, of Lagrangeville, NY passed away at home, April 16, 2020 after a long illness with her family. Born 11/27/1928 in Copper Cliff, Ontario, Canada, to Robert and Sarah Drew, she later moved to New York and married Querino P. Tomassi in Bedford Hills, NY in 1949. They later lived near Louisville, Ky and then retired to Orlando Florida. In 2010, she and her husband moved back to New York to live with their son Wayne Tomassi and his wife Eileen. She was always an active member of the Catholic Church, and her life was dedicated to her family and volunteering: at church, school, Boy Scouts, and their homeowners association. She was a Supervisor for Orlando's Orange County Board of Elections. A member of The Family Community Educators for 37 years, when she became its President, her focus was on improving reading for children. Her hobbies included home crafts and painting, state fair prized winning baking, reading, cards, fishing, darts, shuffleboard and aquarobics exercise. She was always a positive, happy person actively socializing with her friends, especially enjoying their Red Hatters Association get togethers. Up to the time of her illness she always maintained constant contact with friends as early as her childhood in Canada, her years in Kentucky, and Florida. Predeceased by her husband Querino in 2013, she is survived by her oldest son Wayne and his wife, Eileen, son Mark and his wife Kathy in Waynesville, N.C., five grandchildren and five great-children, and numerous nephews/nieces and their children. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to the . Arrangements are entrusted with Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So Hamilton St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840 To send online condolences visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 28 to May 10, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -