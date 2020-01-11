|
|
Barbara MacMullen
FISHKILL - Barbara C. MacMullen, 96 a resident of the Village of Fishkill since 1925, died on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Pines at Poughkeepsie Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was 96.
Barbara was born in Beacon, NY on March 24, 1923 to Eugene and Harriet Hustis Champlin.
She was a graduate of Wappingers Falls High School Class of 1940 and Wood-Purinton Secretarial School, Poughkeepsie.
On July 18, 1943 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fishkill, she married her high school sweetheart Clifford S. MacMullen who predeceased her on March 21, 1991.
Barbara was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Fishkill and a Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Protection Engine Co. #1. She served for many years as an Election Inspector for the Village of Fishkill.
Barbara was a very compassionate person who took great pride in caring for others and supporting her family.
She is survived by her nephew Radcliffe Wilson and his wife Sheryl, her niece Linda Klingzahn and her husband Hans, and cousins Peter Hustis Sr. and wife Darlene, Anne Simontel and husband Dennis.
Besides her husband Clifford, she was predeceased by her Mother Harriet, Father Eugene, Sisters Joan Wilson and Nancy Robinson, nephew Richard Robinson III and many close friends.
Calling hours will be held at McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main St. Fishkill on Tuesday, January 14 from 4 pm to 7 pm. A Funeral Service officiated by Rev. Garrett Mettler will be held on Wednesday, January 15 at 11 am at Church of the Resurrection, 182 Route 376, Hopewell Junction. Burial will follow at the family plot in Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Barbara's memory to Trinity Episcopal Church, PO Box 484, Fishkill, NY 12524.
For online tributes, you can visit Barbara's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020