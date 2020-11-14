Barbara Maroldt Welch
Highland, NY - Barbara Maroldt Welch, 90, of Highland, NY passed away peacefully with her daughter Kathleen at her side on November 11, 2020 at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital after a long illness. Barbara was born at home in Highland, NY on November 2, 1930, the daughter of the late Peter and Louise Ose Maroldt.
Barbara attended Highland Schools and graduated from Highland High School with a New York State Regents Diploma in 1948. She was employed as a bookkeeper at the Singer Sewing Center, Poughkeepsie and at the White Swan Nurses' Uniform Company in Highland. Barbara married Hugh P. Welch at St. Augustine's Church in Highland on April 18, 1953. They met at a parish dance and he courted her in a 1931 DeSoto. Hugh predeceased her on October 19, 2011. Barbara enjoyed tending her vegetable garden and flower beds, sewing and quilting, canning fruits and vegetables from the orchard on Pancake Hollow Road in Highland. She was a member of the Home Bureau, Recording Secretary of the Mothers' Society of St. Augustine's School and a former member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Barbara is survived by four children: Kathleen Nord (Wayne) of West Hurley, Eileen Morgan (Brian) of Hyde Park, Thomas Welch (Suzanne) of New Paltz and Timothy Welch(Maureen) of Highland. She was Grandmother of Amanda Calabrese (David) of Germantown, Maryland, Katelyn Welch of New Paltz, Robert Morgan (Amanda) of Cheshire, Connecticut and Kyle Welch of Highland. Barbara has two great grandchildren: Madison Grace Morgan of Cheshire, Connecticut and Edward Isaac Calabrese of Germantown, Maryland. Barbara is also survived by her brother Peter Maroldt, Jr of Highland, sisters Gertrude Domanic of Cary, North Carolina and Theresa Simpson of Poughkeepsie along with sister in law Suzanne Polacco of Kingston and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are private and at the discretion of the family. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St, Highland, NY 12528. The family requests memorial donations be made to the St Augustine's Church in Highland and the Alzheimer's Association
. For online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com