Barbara McLaughlin Randolph

Barbara McLaughlin Randolph Obituary
Barbara McLaughlin Randolph

NEWBURGH - Barbara A. McLaughlin Randolph, 88, formerly of Palm Bay, FL, died on December 5, 2019 at Wingate at Dutchess.

Born in the Bronx on October 28, 1931, she was the daughter of George and Florence (Callahan) Zahn. Barbara had worked as a dental receptionist for Dr. Michael Meshnick in Wappingers Falls. She was a member of the Palm Bay Senior Center, and enjoyed aqua aerobics, bingo and ceramics.

Barbara was predeceased by her former husband and father of her 7 daughters, John T. McLaughlin in June 2012; and her husband, Harvey Randolph in February 2012.

Barbara is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Debra and James Adkins, Susan Monroe, Donna and Timothy Russell, Karen and Timothy Decker, Sharon and Frank Mirabello, Cynthia and Brian Hartman, and Linda and Frank DiDonato; her stepchildren, Amy Randolph and Jay Randolph; 32 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; and many close friends and nieces and nephew.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-6 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a funeral service at 3pm. Burial will be in the spring at St. Denis Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Please visit Barbara's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
