EAST FISHKILL - Barbara Nuesell Dolan, 74, an area resident since 1973 and formerly of Brooklyn, died peacefully on March 2, 2019 at MidHudson Regional Hospital.



Born on March 31, 1944 in Brooklyn, Barbara was the daughter of Gerard and Elizabeth Nuesell. She had served as the Receiver of Taxes for the Town of East Fishkill for 18 years until her retirement in 2006. Barbara was a member of the East Fishkill Republican Committee for 35 years and a member of the East Fishkill Republican Club. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, fishing and target shooting.



On April 6, 1968 in Northport, Barbara married the love of her life, Thomas J. Dolan, who survives at home. Judge Dolan served in Dutchess County Courts for many years. She is also survived by her daughters, Claire Morgan of Covington, LA and Claudia Heckert of East Fishkill; and her grandchildren, Conor and James Morgan, Kevin, Sean and Emma Heckert of East Fishkill.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 3-6pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a funeral service at 6pm.



Memorial donations may be made to the or . Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019