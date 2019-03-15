Barbara Poit



Rhinebeck - Barbara H. Poit, 87, passed away at Archcare at Ferncliff Nursing Home on March 14, 2019.



Born on February 22, 1932 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen Bixby. She worked for many years as a secretary for Photo Circuits in Long Island, NY.



Barbara was married to her husband Robert Poit for 52 years. They loved traveling to visit their family as well as going to the beach where Barbara enjoyed collecting seashells and sea glass. Mr. Poit passed away in December of 2004.



She also had a great sense of humor; dressing up and driving around on Halloween for he grand kids and she was a gifted sewer. She was an active church member wherever she lived, having traveled to Kentucky with a small church group for Habitat for Humanity while she lived in North Carolina as well as singing in the choir at the Hurley Reformed Church during her time in the Hudson Valley.



In addition to her husband, Barbara is predeceased by her sister Marilyn Voigtleander.



Barbara is survived by her daughters, Diane (Billy) Glennon of North Carolina, and Linda Honicker of Rhinebeck; her grandchildren Jennifer (Joe) Vidas and Amiee (Danny) Mateo; and great grandchildren Camron, Ashley, and Annabelle.



Calling hours will be held at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 West Market street, Rhinebeck, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 4 to 6 PM. Prayers will be offered by Pastor Luis of the Rhinebeck Reformed Church during calling hours.



Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019