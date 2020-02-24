|
Barbara J. 'Mike' Remsburger, 82, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at her home in Pine Plains.
Born January 7, 1938 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of David M. and Harriet E. (McGhee) Remsburger.
Mike graduated from Pine Plains Central School in 1956. She was an outstanding athlete and was recognized in 2007 at the inaugural induction to the Pine Plains Sports Wall of Fame.
She worked for many years at Control Methods in Red Hook; and later at the Wethersfield Farm.
Her love of sports continued throughout her life. Mike played softball with the Stissing House Tigers; coached Little League for the Town of Pine Plains; and was an avid tennis player and bowler. She served as the chair of the Town of Pine Plains Recreation Department.
In more recent years Mike was more often seen pursing her love of gardening and the care of the lawn surrounding her home. She held dear the love she shared with her family.
Mike is survived by her sister Penny (Remsburger-Boucher) Glembock; many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; and her goddaughter Missy and her family.
She was predeceased by her father and mother, David M. and Harriet E. Remsburger, her brother David J. Remsburger, her sister Katherine E. Cahill, and her niece Vicki J. Cahill Blake.
There are no calling hours and a memorial service will be announced in the spring.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pine Plains United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, Inc. Pine Plains.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020