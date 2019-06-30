Services
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main St.
Highland, NY
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main St.
Highland, NY
Barbara Rose Knauer


1928 - 2019
Barbara Rose Knauer Obituary
Barbara Rose Knauer

Highland, NY - Barbara Rose Knauer, 91 of Highland, NY passed away on June 26, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

Barbara was born in Johnstown, PA on January 6, 1928. She was the daughter of William Kinsey and Rose Blackner.

Barbara worked at St. Lukes Newburgh and retired as a therapy aide from Hudson River Psychiatric Center in April 1992.

She was a member of the Mid Hudson Senior Citizens group and loved to read, do crosswords and puzzles.

Survivors include her son Carl Knauer, Jr.,(Patricia) of Virginia; daughter Roxanne Knauer of Massachusetts; son David Knauer (Diana) of Texas; daughter Andrea Long (Patrick) of Kingston, NY; son William Knauer (Nancy) of Pennsylvania; son Michael Knauer (Darlene) of Highland, NY and son John Beal (Sandra) of Highland, NY. She is survived by 19 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters Peggy Hicks and MaryAnn Worthington; her brothers Henry Shaffer and Stanley Shaffer and her long time companion Leroy Beal.

Calling hours will be held Monday, July 1st from 5-8 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528. A Funeral Home Service will be held Tuesday July 2nd at 11am. Interment will follow at Lloyd Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Alzheimers Asociation in Barbara's name at www.alzfdn.org

For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 30, 2019
