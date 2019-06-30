|
Barbara Rose Knauer
Highland, NY - Barbara Rose Knauer, 91 of Highland, NY passed away on June 26, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Barbara was born in Johnstown, PA on January 6, 1928. She was the daughter of William Kinsey and Rose Blackner.
Barbara worked at St. Lukes Newburgh and retired as a therapy aide from Hudson River Psychiatric Center in April 1992.
She was a member of the Mid Hudson Senior Citizens group and loved to read, do crosswords and puzzles.
Survivors include her son Carl Knauer, Jr.,(Patricia) of Virginia; daughter Roxanne Knauer of Massachusetts; son David Knauer (Diana) of Texas; daughter Andrea Long (Patrick) of Kingston, NY; son William Knauer (Nancy) of Pennsylvania; son Michael Knauer (Darlene) of Highland, NY and son John Beal (Sandra) of Highland, NY. She is survived by 19 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters Peggy Hicks and MaryAnn Worthington; her brothers Henry Shaffer and Stanley Shaffer and her long time companion Leroy Beal.
Calling hours will be held Monday, July 1st from 5-8 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528. A Funeral Home Service will be held Tuesday July 2nd at 11am. Interment will follow at Lloyd Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Alzheimers Asociation in Barbara's name at www.alzfdn.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 30, 2019