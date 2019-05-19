Barbara Roux



STORMVILLE - Barbara Jean Roux, 73, died on May 17, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born on February 12, 1947 in Middletown, Barbara was the daughter of the late Donald and Margaret (Egner) Roberts.



On October 30, 1966, Barbara married Jean Roux who survives at home. She is also survived by her children, Michael Roux, Renee Wagar and her husband Pete, and Sean Roux and his wife Angie; her grandchildren, Samantha, Ayden, Payton, and Preston; her step grandchildren; her siblings and theirs spouses, Stephanie and Edward Gillen and Mark and Ginger Roberts; her uncle, Louie Egner; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Barbara was a lifelong member of the Stormville Fire Company of the East Fishkill Fire District. As an active member, she also was an officer in the Ladies Support Group and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.



She enjoyed cooking, traveling, going to cruises with family and friends. She was a proud member of the community where she liked to volunteer. Most importantly, she loved her family, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren who loved to be tickled by her!



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4- 8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday at 10 am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery.



Donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Stormville Fire Company. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 19, 2019