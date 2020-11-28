Barbara Ruth Cogan
York, SC - Mrs. Barbara Ruth Cogan, 73, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her lake home in York, SC.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Mrs. Cogan was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Matthew Cogan and her parents, Robert A. Steinhaus and Ruth A. Kinsella Steinhaus. Barbara graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls, NY. She was a realtor and was presented with the distinguished award for Realtor of the Year. She was also a former president of the Dutchess County Board of Realtors
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, James P. Cogan, Sr.; son, James P. Cogan, Jr, daughter-in-law, Tracy of Naples, FL; daughter, Tami Mattison of New York, NY; brother, William R. Steinhaus (Susie) of Pleasant Valley, NY; sisters, Virginia E. Larkin (James) of York, SC; Kathryn J. Sammons (Frank) of Magnolia, TX; grandchildren, Gregory A. Cogan (Tim), Ashley R. Cogan-Torres (Eddie); Brittany M. Cogan; Madison G. VanHouten, Robert T. VanHouten, and Kindel G. VanHouten; great-grandson, Lucien James Torres; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of her life party will be held, July 3rd and 4th 2021 at her home in York, SC, and all that knew her are welcome.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Cogan's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959 or Shriner's Hospitals for Children
950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605.
