Barbara Ruth Cogan
Barbara Ruth Cogan

York, SC - Mrs. Barbara Ruth Cogan, 73, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her lake home in York, SC.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Mrs. Cogan was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Matthew Cogan and her parents, Robert A. Steinhaus and Ruth A. Kinsella Steinhaus. Barbara graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls, NY. She was a realtor and was presented with the distinguished award for Realtor of the Year. She was also a former president of the Dutchess County Board of Realtors

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, James P. Cogan, Sr.; son, James P. Cogan, Jr, daughter-in-law, Tracy of Naples, FL; daughter, Tami Mattison of New York, NY; brother, William R. Steinhaus (Susie) of Pleasant Valley, NY; sisters, Virginia E. Larkin (James) of York, SC; Kathryn J. Sammons (Frank) of Magnolia, TX; grandchildren, Gregory A. Cogan (Tim), Ashley R. Cogan-Torres (Eddie); Brittany M. Cogan; Madison G. VanHouten, Robert T. VanHouten, and Kindel G. VanHouten; great-grandson, Lucien James Torres; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of her life party will be held, July 3rd and 4th 2021 at her home in York, SC, and all that knew her are welcome.

Memorials may be made in Mrs. Cogan's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959 or Shriner's Hospitals for Children 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
Cogan home
JUL
4
Celebration of Life
Cogan home
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
