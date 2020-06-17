Barbara St. Onge
Poughkeepsie - Barbara St.Onge 75, died peacefully at home on June 16, 2020 after a three and a half year struggle with appendiceal cancer. Born on December 13, 1944 in North Tonawanda, NY she was the daughter of Frank and Lucille Breier.
Barbara graduated from Mount St Mary Academy, Kenmore, NY, and then attended D'Youville College, Buffalo, NY earning her bachelor's degree in sociology. On January 22, 1966 Barbara Breier married Kenneth St.Onge during a blizzard in North Tonawanda. Shortly after they relocated to Dutchess County, NY.
After raising their five children with her loving husband she embarked on new careers. She touched the lives of those she counseled at Fishkill Health Related Center. Then after receiving her master's degree from SUNY New Paltz she taught special education at Arlington High School where through her patience and compassion she motivated and inspired her students.
With a love of music, Barbara sang during her high school and college days in her local parish. After moving to Dutchess County she joined the choirs at St. John's Parish in Pawling, Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church and St. Martin de Porres Parish in Poughkeepsie. She also sang with the IBM Club Chorus. Barbara enjoyed gardening, spending time at the family cottage, reading, kayaking and golfing.
Loving, smiling and positive, Barbara always took the time to listen. She had the ability to bring out the best in people simply by being herself. Her unwavering faith guided her throughout her life. Barbara developed lifelong friendships that she deeply cherished.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years, Kenneth, and their five children, twins Mary Margaret Sawicki and Michele Battaglia, Ken St.Onge, Thomas St.Onge and his wife Sheila, Kay Sutka and her husband Joey. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Amy Battaglia, Sarah Sawicki, Adelle, Maeve and Owen St. Onge. She is also survived by four siblings, Mary Anne Lorich, Margaret Joynt, John Breier and his wife Susan, Jean Dohman, two aunts Sister Margaret Mary Duggan, Julia St.Onge and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara's family would like to acknowledge the special care that she received from the wonderful staff at the Dyson Center for Cancer Care, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Hudson Valley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice www.hvhospice.org or Sparrow's Nest www.sparrowsnestcharity.org.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com.
Poughkeepsie - Barbara St.Onge 75, died peacefully at home on June 16, 2020 after a three and a half year struggle with appendiceal cancer. Born on December 13, 1944 in North Tonawanda, NY she was the daughter of Frank and Lucille Breier.
Barbara graduated from Mount St Mary Academy, Kenmore, NY, and then attended D'Youville College, Buffalo, NY earning her bachelor's degree in sociology. On January 22, 1966 Barbara Breier married Kenneth St.Onge during a blizzard in North Tonawanda. Shortly after they relocated to Dutchess County, NY.
After raising their five children with her loving husband she embarked on new careers. She touched the lives of those she counseled at Fishkill Health Related Center. Then after receiving her master's degree from SUNY New Paltz she taught special education at Arlington High School where through her patience and compassion she motivated and inspired her students.
With a love of music, Barbara sang during her high school and college days in her local parish. After moving to Dutchess County she joined the choirs at St. John's Parish in Pawling, Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church and St. Martin de Porres Parish in Poughkeepsie. She also sang with the IBM Club Chorus. Barbara enjoyed gardening, spending time at the family cottage, reading, kayaking and golfing.
Loving, smiling and positive, Barbara always took the time to listen. She had the ability to bring out the best in people simply by being herself. Her unwavering faith guided her throughout her life. Barbara developed lifelong friendships that she deeply cherished.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years, Kenneth, and their five children, twins Mary Margaret Sawicki and Michele Battaglia, Ken St.Onge, Thomas St.Onge and his wife Sheila, Kay Sutka and her husband Joey. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Amy Battaglia, Sarah Sawicki, Adelle, Maeve and Owen St. Onge. She is also survived by four siblings, Mary Anne Lorich, Margaret Joynt, John Breier and his wife Susan, Jean Dohman, two aunts Sister Margaret Mary Duggan, Julia St.Onge and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara's family would like to acknowledge the special care that she received from the wonderful staff at the Dyson Center for Cancer Care, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Hudson Valley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice www.hvhospice.org or Sparrow's Nest www.sparrowsnestcharity.org.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.