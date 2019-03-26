|
|
Happy 60th Birthday Sunshine
Barbara Waligunda
03/26/1959 - 03/26/2019
If we could visit Heaven even for a day.... maybe for a moment the pain would go away. We'd put our arms around you and whisper words so true .... That living life without you is the hardest thing to do. No matter how we spend our days, no matter what we do .... No morning dawns, or evening falls when we don't think of you. Happy Birthday in Heaven, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and, Beloved
With much love,
Mom, Paul, Dalton & Jeff
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 26, 2019