Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Waligunda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Waligunda

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Barbara Waligunda In Memoriam
Happy 60th Birthday Sunshine

Barbara Waligunda

03/26/1959 - 03/26/2019

If we could visit Heaven even for a day.... maybe for a moment the pain would go away. We'd put our arms around you and whisper words so true .... That living life without you is the hardest thing to do. No matter how we spend our days, no matter what we do .... No morning dawns, or evening falls when we don't think of you. Happy Birthday in Heaven, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and, Beloved



With much love,

Mom, Paul, Dalton & Jeff
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.