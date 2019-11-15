|
|
Barry " Bear " A. Frailey
Poughkeepsie, New York - Barry "Bear" A. Frailey, 60 of Poughkeepsie, NY died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Barry was born on August 14, 1959 in Spangler, PA to Dean & Sarah Ross Frailey. He married the former Diana E. Sommerville on May 27, 2000 in Kingston, NY. Both his parents and his wife survive at home.
A local resident for over 23 years, Barry was a heavy equipment operator for Onekey, LLC. He was a member of the NRA and Barry enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, golfing, country music and was a Steeler's fan.
In addition to his wife and parents and mother-in-law Norma Sommerville, Barry is survived by his daughter Kelly (Derrick Newman) Gastio of Findlay, OH, granddaughter, Renee Newman of Findlay, OH, siblings, Tammy (Ron) McGarvey of PA, LouAnn (Ken) Bee of PA, Larry (Andrew Larson) Frailey of CT, John (Gracelyn) Sommerville of CA, Jill (Jim) Tomashosky of NY, Richard (Judy) Sommerville of NY, 13 nieces and nephews, several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins as well as many friends and co-workers including the O'Neill family. He is predeceased by his father-in-law John Sommerville and his best friend Dozer.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial is private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Humane Society of the United States. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019