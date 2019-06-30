Barry Ortiz



Hopewell Junction - Barry J. Ortiz, 71, a resident of Hopewell Junction for over 60 years and previously of Hawthorne, died on June 28, 2019 at home in his night-night bed surrounded by his loved ones.



Born on February 6, 1948 in White Plains, Barry was the son of Philip J. Ortiz. He was enlisted and served in the US Army stationed in Germany in 1967. He was the owner/operator of Philip J. Ortiz Mfg. Corp. in Hopewell Junction.



THE Infamous and handsome Barry Ortiz was loved and admired by all! "Sonny" was an artist - a craftsman of steel - a MacGyver - a chef famous for his paella. He loved his fast cars, his fast boats, his motorcycles, barhopping, fine dining and beautiful women. He was inquisitive about different cultures, languages and skied all over the world. He enjoyed watching the discovery and history channels and was an avid reader. However, he was known best for his great wit and sense of humor. He always said, "I'm Barry Ortiz. I am who I am and I've lived my life with no regrets." And he had a blast doing it!



Barry is survived by his fiancée, Kimmie Willsey; his children, Philp Ortiz and his wife Michele of Poughkeepsie, and Renee Fiorillo and her husband Michael of Hopewell Junction; his grandchildren, Dylan, Landon and Anna Sophia; his sister, Judy Ortiz; and countless friends.



Calling hours will be held on Monday from 3-7pm with a funeral service at 7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.



Please visit Barry's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com