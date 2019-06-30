Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Ortiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Ortiz


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry Ortiz Obituary
Barry Ortiz

Hopewell Junction - Barry J. Ortiz, 71, a resident of Hopewell Junction for over 60 years and previously of Hawthorne, died on June 28, 2019 at home in his night-night bed surrounded by his loved ones.

Born on February 6, 1948 in White Plains, Barry was the son of Philip J. Ortiz. He was enlisted and served in the US Army stationed in Germany in 1967. He was the owner/operator of Philip J. Ortiz Mfg. Corp. in Hopewell Junction.

THE Infamous and handsome Barry Ortiz was loved and admired by all! "Sonny" was an artist - a craftsman of steel - a MacGyver - a chef famous for his paella. He loved his fast cars, his fast boats, his motorcycles, barhopping, fine dining and beautiful women. He was inquisitive about different cultures, languages and skied all over the world. He enjoyed watching the discovery and history channels and was an avid reader. However, he was known best for his great wit and sense of humor. He always said, "I'm Barry Ortiz. I am who I am and I've lived my life with no regrets." And he had a blast doing it!

Barry is survived by his fiancée, Kimmie Willsey; his children, Philp Ortiz and his wife Michele of Poughkeepsie, and Renee Fiorillo and her husband Michael of Hopewell Junction; his grandchildren, Dylan, Landon and Anna Sophia; his sister, Judy Ortiz; and countless friends.

Calling hours will be held on Monday from 3-7pm with a funeral service at 7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.

Please visit Barry's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now