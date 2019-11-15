Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Barton L. Brown Sr. Obituary
Barton L. Brown, Sr.

Forest Hill, MD. - Barton L. Brown SR. went to be with the LORD on November 12, 2019.

Born in Bridgeport Nebraska on September 26, 1935 to Louis and Meredith Brown.The family moved to Takoma Park MD during the Depression when his Father got a job with the Government,

The family moved to NY in1960 when he was hired by Western Printing as a Lithographer

His Children all grew up in Dutchess County Victoria Brown Bryce, Debbie Brown Burnett, Donna Stuff Brown, Barton L Brown JR.

Additionally he was blessed with his daughters Terri Zyskowski, Lori, Strazza, Eva Harbora and Dawn Lawlor.

He came to know the LORD because of the Testimony of David and Beverly Bernard in 1974.

He met a woman Edith F. Brown who completed his heart.

So with Love, we say enjoy your journey to Heaven Pop.

Visitation is Monday, November 18, 2019, 10AM-12Noon, at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services will follow at 12 Noon in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the family plot in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome. com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
