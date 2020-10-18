Basil J. Dzubak
Poughkeepsie, NY - Basil J. Dzubak, 82, died at home Friday October 16th. He was the son of Basil and Stella Dzubak of Yonkers, NY. Basil (Bill) was a graduate of Stepinac High School and Villanova University earning a Bachelor of Science in Physics. After twenty-eight years at IBM, he pursued a second career with Chase Manhattan Bank in Brooklyn. Notable talents included a quick wit, expanded culinary and cocktail creations, swing dancer and proud bowler with a 300 game. He had eclectic musical tastes, loved theatre and a challenging fact-based argument. With his son-in-law and friends he enjoyed golf outings, luncheons and relished game day analysis of the NY Giants. He read three newspapers a day and looked forward to tackling the Sunday Time crossword puzzle with a well-sharpened pencil. Bill is survived by his wife of sixty years, Georgina, four daughters, son-in-law and granddaughter.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 4:00 - 7:00PM, at the Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie, NY. Interment will immediately follow the mass in the family plot in Calvary Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com