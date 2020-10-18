1/
Basil J. Dzubak
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Basil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Basil J. Dzubak

Poughkeepsie, NY - Basil J. Dzubak, 82, died at home Friday October 16th. He was the son of Basil and Stella Dzubak of Yonkers, NY. Basil (Bill) was a graduate of Stepinac High School and Villanova University earning a Bachelor of Science in Physics. After twenty-eight years at IBM, he pursued a second career with Chase Manhattan Bank in Brooklyn. Notable talents included a quick wit, expanded culinary and cocktail creations, swing dancer and proud bowler with a 300 game. He had eclectic musical tastes, loved theatre and a challenging fact-based argument. With his son-in-law and friends he enjoyed golf outings, luncheons and relished game day analysis of the NY Giants. He read three newspapers a day and looked forward to tackling the Sunday Time crossword puzzle with a well-sharpened pencil. Bill is survived by his wife of sixty years, Georgina, four daughters, son-in-law and granddaughter.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 4:00 - 7:00PM, at the Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie, NY. Interment will immediately follow the mass in the family plot in Calvary Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved