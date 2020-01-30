|
Beatrice E. Horan
Beacon - Beatrice E. Horan, 96, of Beacon, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Pines at Poughkeepsie.
She was born in Beacon January 9, 1924, the daughter of William A. Horan and Beatrice Pringle. A member of St. John's Church in Beacon, she was employed as a Programmer at Texaco Research Center in Glenham for 38 years, and was an avid golfer and a member of the S. Dutchess Country Club.
Surviving are nieces, Patricia Kirkup (Terry) of Wappingers Falls, Lynne Hall (Raymond) of Tioga, PA, Nephew, Michael Horan of Wappingers Falls, and several cousins. She was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Eileen Horan.
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM. Services will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial St. Joachim's Cemetery, Beacon. Donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation, 54 Simmons Lane, Beacon, N.Y. 12508 To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2020