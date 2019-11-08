Services
Beatrice H. DeMilio Obituary
Beatrice H. DeMilio

Beacon - Beatrice H. DeMilio, 92, a longtime Beacon resident passed away on November 7, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1926. Beatrice is survived by her 2 daughter: Beatrice (Albert) Conklin and Sara (Charles Sr.) Gilleo; and also her 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren & 1 great-grandson. She was predeceased by her husband Nicholas DeMilio in 1979; and also her 4 brothers & 1 sister. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12th from 4-8pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Ave., Beacon, where a Funeral Service will be held 10am, Wednesday November 13th, followed by interment to Oakwood Cemetery, Mt. Kisco. The family wishes lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to the funeral home to assist them with their mother & grandmother's funereal expences. To offer a message of condolences or share memories, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
