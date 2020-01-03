|
|
Beatrice Helmeyer
PLEASANT VALLEY -
Beatrice R. Helmeyer passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, in Poughkeepsie, New York, at 90 years of age. She was the surviving spouse of John M. Helmeyer. They were married on June 22, 1946 and were residents of the Town of Wappinger. They built their home in the Town of Wappinger and lived there for almost 69 years. They were members of the New Hackensack Reformed Church and prior to Mr. Helmeyer's passing, were the longest living members of the Church. Beatrice was the daughter of Ruth and Thomas Reid; and she is survived by her sister, Molly Hoke, of Summerfield, Florida, and her brother Thomas Reid, of Peru, New York. She leaves behind various nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Those family members and friends knew her as Bea. For the last two years, she was a happy resident of The Landings of Poughkeepsie where Bea made new and good friends. She enjoyed doing puzzles, making jewelry and other crafts with her friends. Bea was a sweet, warm hearted woman who made friends very easily. She will be missed by all of those who had the opportunity to meet and get to know her. There will be a memorial service held in the spring, notice of which shall be printed prior to the event.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, PleasantValley.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020