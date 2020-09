Or Copy this URL to Share

Beatrice Helmeyer



PLEASANT VALLEY - Beatrice R. Helmeyer passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Poughkeepsie at 90 years of age. She was the surviving spouse of John M. Helmeyer



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12 from 1 -3 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. Rev. Keith Tamlyn, Pastor of New Hackensack Reformed Church will preside.









