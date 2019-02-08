|
Beatrice Pope
Poughkeepsie - Beatrice Pope, a resident of Poughkeepsie, NY for over 55 years, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was 86.
Born April 2, 1932 to the late Mittie Parker and George Dancey Sr. in Edgecombe County there she attended Edgecombe County School District.
Beatrice worked for Eden Park Nursing Home until she became disabled. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and a member of the Gospel Chorus and Pearl of Wisdom.
Left to cherish her memories; her husband of 62 years, Johnnie Pope; one son, Benjamin E. Bellamy (Chinita); one daughter, Vernia Pope (Joseph Krouser); one sister, Lucille Petteway, special sister/cousin, Vera Harvey; grandchildren, Stephen Bellamy, Nicole Bennermon, Darran Bellamy, Junelle Bellamy, Shante' Bellamy, Delethia Pope; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Geraldine Daniels and Gwendolyn Taylor; 2 Godchildren, Bryan Whitaker and Christopher Graves.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Junius Bellamy; grandson, Gregory Bellamy; brothers, George Dancey, Jr., Ned Dancey, William Dancey, Columbus Dancey, Sr.; sister, Carrie Tucker.
Mrs. Pope will repose 10-11 a.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Dr. Jesse V. Bottoms Jr. will officiate. Entombment at Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 8, 2019