01/12/1908 - 01/25/2013

I miss you when something really good happens,

because you're the only one I want to share it with.

I miss you when something is troubling me,

because you're the only one who

understands me so well.

I miss you when I laugh and cry,

because I know that you are the one that makes

my laughter grow and my tears disappear.

I miss you all the time,

but I miss you the most when I lay awake at night

and think about all the wonderful times

that we spent with each other for those

were some of the best and most

memorable times of my life.

I miss you all the time and I love you so much.

Love,

Diane
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
