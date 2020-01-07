|
|
In Loving Birthday Remembrance of
Beatrice R. Henderson
01/12/1908 - 01/25/2013
I miss you when something really good happens,
because you're the only one I want to share it with.
I miss you when something is troubling me,
because you're the only one who
understands me so well.
I miss you when I laugh and cry,
because I know that you are the one that makes
my laughter grow and my tears disappear.
I miss you all the time,
but I miss you the most when I lay awake at night
and think about all the wonderful times
that we spent with each other for those
were some of the best and most
memorable times of my life.
I miss you all the time and I love you so much.
Love,
Diane
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020