Belinda (Linda) Jurutka Monaster
Belinda (Linda) Jurutka Monaster, 74, passed away on September 26, 2020 after a long illness. She was a graduate of Arlington High School and Dutchess Community College. Linda was a loving and caring daughter, sister, wife and mother. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake, Roman Catholic Church in Carmel, New York. Linda's vocation was serving as Director of Birthright for Putnam County, NY for 25 years, helping hundreds of women facing unplanned pregnancies as well as providing support and guidance for their family and friends. In addition to her service to Birthright, Linda also provided loving and nurturing foster care for 23 newborn babies, from birth until some times as long as 6 months until their adoption process was completed. Caring for the babies was her passion but she found the most difficult part of this selfless service was having the babies leave for their new homes to loving families. Linda was tragically predeceased by her 20-year-old son, Peter Monaster. There was a private burial for Linda on October 1, 2020. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.