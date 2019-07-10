Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
43 Fairview Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-2894
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Beloved Diyari King Johnson


2019 - 2019
Beloved Diyari King Johnson Obituary
Beloved Diyari King Johnson

Poughkeepsie - Beloved Diyari King Johnson was born sleeping on July 2, 2019 at St. Luke's Montefiore Hospital in Newburgh, New York. He was 5 pounds, 6 ounces and 18 inches long. Diyari was welcomed with open arms and lots of love from his surviving parents, Arabia Walker and Donnell L. Johnson, sister Jallana Walker; maternal grandparents, John Mason and Nucole Lewis; paternal grandparents, Donnell Johnson, and Angela Harmon; maternal great-grandparents, Teresa Mann and Alan Lewis; paternal great-grandparents, Victoria Wood and Arthur Jr. Dickens, as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Please keep the family and our little angel in your prayers.



"I'll Be There"



" Daddy, please don't look so sad, Mama please don't cry cause I am in the arms of Jesus And He sings me lullabies. Please, try not to question God, don't think He is unkind, don't think He sent me to you, and then He changed his mind. You see, I am a special child, and I'm needed up above. I'm the special gift you gave Him, the product of your love. I'll always be there with you and watch the sky at night find the brightest star that's gleaming, that's my halo's brilliant light. You'll see me in the morning frost that mists on your window pane. That's me in the summer showers, I'll be dancing in the rain. When you feel a little breeze, from a gentle wind that blows. That's me I'll be there, planting a kiss on your nose. When you see a child playing, and your heart feels a little tug. That's me I'll be there, giving your heart a hug. So daddy, please don't look so sad, Mama don't you cry. I'm in the arms of Jesus, and He sings me lullabies. - From your little angel.



- Author unknown



We are filled with joy and tears as we prepare for a funeral for our little angel. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. Rev. Dr. Jesse V. Bottoms will officiate. Professional service entrusted Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 10, 2019
