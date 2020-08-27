1/1
Benjamin A. Brousseau
Benjamin A. Brousseau

Pine Plains, NY - Benjamin A. Brousseau, 25, passed away on Monday, August 25, 2020 due to injuries sustained from an ATV accident.

He was born on June 18, 1995 in Rhinebeck, NY the son of Normand A. Brousseau and Trynja T. (Coons) Brousseau.

He was a graduate of Stissing Mountain High School in Pine Plains, and a Life-Long Scout member.

Ben was an avid carpenter for Ducillo Construction in Amenia, NY. He took great pride in his work, and it was always done to perfection. He also held a postion as a property manager for Ian Ross and was very honored for the opportunity.

He was an outdoorsman, loved nature, and a nice long ride on his Harley. His favorite things to do was going camping with his family, and he loved being a dad.

He is survived by his life partner , Marcy Rutchik; their daughter, Ava Grace Brousseau; and step-daughter, Giana Marie Dormi; parents, Trynja T. Brousseau and Normand A. Brousseau; a sister, Jacquelyn Brousseau; and a niece, Adelyn Rose Rapp-Brousseau

He will always be remembered as an adored son, loving brother, devoted uncle and loyal friend. Ben's free loving spirit, his infectious zest for life and the memories he leaves behind will live on through his family and friends forever.

There are no calling hours, services will be held privately.

A celebration of Ben's life will be held at a later date.

To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peck & Peck Funeral Homes
7749 S Main St
Pine Plains, NY 12567
(518) 398-7777
