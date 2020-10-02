Benjamin DeCicco
East Fishkill - Benjamin A. DeCicco, 82, died peacefully on October 1, 2020 at his home. An area resident since 2000, he formerly lived in Chesapeake, VA and Northvale, NJ.
Born in Englewood, NJ on March 12, 1938, he was the son of Benjamin and Rose (Barone) DeCicco. Ben proudly served our country in the US Navy. While in the Navy, he also played on the Naval basketball team. He played basketball and was a state champion during his high school years at Cliffside Park, NJ, graduating in 1955. After completing high school, Ben went into the navy where he also played basketball and went on to earn numerous trophies. Ben enjoyed playing many other sports and even umpired baseball and softball. He was employed by Hills Brothers Coffee located in Edgewater, NJ in shipping and receiving where he worked his way up to supervisor until his retirement in 1993. He was most recently a parishioner of St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction, NY. An avid fan of the New York Yankees and Giants, he also enjoyed bowling and playing horseshoes.
On February 21,1959 at Our Lady of Grace Church in Fairview, NJ, Benjamin married Hilda White who predeceased him on December 30, 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Pironti and her husband Anthony of Hopewell Junction; his son, Benjamin DeCicco of Park Ridge, NJ; his granddaughter, Kerstin DeCicco of Old Tappan, NJ; and many friends and family. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by his siblings, Rose Juiliano and James DeCicco.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
