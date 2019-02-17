|
Benjamin McDonough
Marlboro - [1991-2019] Benjamin Peter McDonough, age 27, of Marlboro, NY passed away on Thursday. Ben is the son of Michael and Gudrun McDonough, the brother of Emily McDonough and the grandson of Ursula and Peter Pressmar. He graduated from Marlboro High School in 2010 with a BOCES degree in computer networking. Ben was a very kind, gentle, caring, smart, and honest person. He is known as "The Game King" because of his love for video games and online computer games. He was most recently an employee at Price Chopper. His favorite meal was pepperoni pizza and orange soda. Ben was a lover of all animals, especially cats. He was the owner of two cats, Sugar and Max. Ben was a man of few words but profound when he spoke. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Family and friends are welcome to honor Ben's life at DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro on Tuesday February 19, 2019 from 4-8 pm.
The McDonough family suggests donations to the Autism Speaks Foundation. www.autismspeaks.org
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 17, 2019