Bernadette ("Bernie") Cookinham
1946 - 2020
Bernadette ("Bernie") Cookinham

Salt Point - On May 6, 1946 Bernadette ("Bernie") Cookinham arrived from heaven where she now resides as of July 10, 2020. Bernie was the daughter of the late George P. and Helen Vokali Schroeder. Wonderful wife of Bruce B. Cookinham for 52 years, marvelous mother of Scott (Becky), Brad, Paul (Maggie), and granted sainthood by her grandchildren; Scott Jr., Zachary, Brayden, Tyler, Tiffany, and Makayle.

She enjoyed seeing the fruits of her baking on the faces of her family and friends, long walks with her friends at Vanderbilt, boating on Sacandaga Lake with her family, adventure seeking in Ocean City (NJ) with her grandkids, and traveling to places like South Dakota to see the true beauty the world has to offer.

Her absence remains in the air surrounding us, it is a deafening silence that we can barely stifle with words. She demonstrated grace in spite of adversity, courtesy in her daily living and total devotion to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She didn't seek the path of comfort when faced with discomfort, difficulty and challenge. She glided through her personal hurricane as though she traveled through the eye of the storm! Lastly she drank and drained deep from the chalice of courage.

Despite finding an endless amount of time for family she worked at IBM (Poughkeepsie) for 27 years after which she moved on to Marist College where she retired after 20 years.

In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by four siblings, Mary Ellen Ulbrandt, Joseph Gordon Schroeder, Judy Donatelli, Michael Ronald Schroeder; and many nieces and nephews.

Many of us loved her, all of us admired her, a few of us cherished her, none of us dismissed her.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Cremation and a private mass will take place at the convenience of the family.

Bernadette's family respectfully requests memorial donations to: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
