East Fishkill - Bernard Joseph "Bernie" Gamba, a lifelong local area resident, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the ArchCare at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck. He was 91.



He was born on May 23, 1927 in his parents' farmhouse in Hopewell Junction, New York. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ines (Mogliazza) Gamba; by his older brother, Sgt. Eugene Gamba; and by a sister who died as an infant.



From an early age, Bernie learned to hunt, fish, and trap wildlife by growing up at his parents' hunting lodge in Wiccopee, New York, where he attended a one-room schoolhouse. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and was honorably discharged on December 24, 1947. After his military service, Bernie attended the Veterans Vocational College in Troy, New York. He graduated in January 1950 with a Certificate in Building and Construction. He then worked as a maintenance man at the Fresh Air Fund Camp for underprivileged children from New York City. He also was a self-employed home builder and built many homes in the local area. Bernie was a skilled architect, carpenter, hunter, trapper, and fisherman, and an avid outdoor sportsman and woodsman.



Bernie is survived by his twin sister, Dolores Gamba Sabol of Los Lunas, NM; his younger sister, Lorraine Gamba Seitz of Cumming, GA; and many other relatives & friends.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 24, 2019