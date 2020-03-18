Services
Bernard Tandy


1948 - 2020
MILLBROOK - Bernard J. Tandy, Jr., 72, a resident of Millbrook since 2013, died on March 17, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He previously lived in Hopewell Junction.

Born on March 7, 1948 in Peekskill, he was the son of the late Bernard and Margaret (Broadie) Tandy. Bernard worked as a field engineer for International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 15D in New York City until his retirement in 2007.

On May 17, 1969 at St. Patrick's Church in Verplanck, he married Doreen (Smith) Tandy who survives at home. Bernard is also survived by his children, Jonathan Tandy of Port Orange, FL and Suzanne Knapp and her husband Glenn of Salt Point; his grandchildren, Mason, Maddox, Cole, and Rayna; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, Bernard was also predeceased by his grandchild, Ronan Knapp in 2016.

Bernard will be remembered by all as the "Life of the Party", and will not be forgotten by many friends. Most of all he will be missed by his family.

Due to the recent Coronavirus pandemic, funeral services will be private at this time. The family will host a celebration of Bernard's life at a later date.

Donations may be made in Bernard's Memory to Sparrow's Nest. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
