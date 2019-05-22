Bernece M. Losee



Hyde Park - Bernece M. Losee, 65, of Hyde Park, NY, passed away on May 14, 2019 at The Eleanor Nursing Home in Hyde Park. She was born on July 29, 1953, the daughter of Olin C. & Muriel E. Benedict Thichener. Bernece worked at several jobs including Aloy's Restaurant and Red Cap Cleaners in Poughkeepsie. She took great pride in her home and was a fantastic cook specializing in Italian meatballs. Berence enjoyed watching Major League Baseball and Football. She loved playing cards. Her quick wit, sense of humor and laughter will be missed by all.



Survivors include her children: Richard (Angie) Martini, Jr.; Michelle (Thomas) Butts; Robert (Jennifer) Martini; James (Carrie) Merritt; brother: Gary (Dru) Thitchener and Fiancé: Kevin Bush. There are 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; husband: Charles Losee brother Olin Thitchener, Jr. and nephew: Michael Thitchener.



Visitation will be on Friday, May 24, 2019, 10:30AM-11:30AM, in The Chapel in The Community Mausoleum of Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Services will be at 11:30AM and Inurnment will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019