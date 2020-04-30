|
Bernice C. Hilbrandt
Red Hook - Bernice C. Hilbrandt, 84, a lifelong Red Hook area resident, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on September 3rd, 1935, in Rhinebeck, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Catherine (Belinda) Guski. Bernice married Fredrick Hilbrandt on November 16, 1957 at St. Sylvia's Church in Tivoli, NY. Fred survives at home in Red Hook.
For many years, Bernice was the head teller with Key Bank in Red Hook, NY. Previously, she also worked for Dr. Sypek's office in Red Hook.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her children, Fredrick (Kristi) Hilbrandt of Lorton, VA, Richard (Cheryl) Hilbrandt of Red Hook, NY, Catherine (Robert) Diaz of Macedon, NY, and Cynthia (Steve) Hilbrandt of Red Hook, NY; her grandchildren, Sarah, Charles, Amanda, James, Joshua, Matthew, Tiahnna, Santanna, and Mikayla; her siblings, Edward (Nancy) Guski of Red Hook, NY, Loretta (Gordon) Wheeler of Cheyenne, WY, and Barbara Rifenburg of Red Hook; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends & cousins.
A sister, Marion Guski, predeceased her.
Due to current restrictions, funeral services and interment at St. Sylvia's Cemetery in Tivoli will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Bernice's memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, www/stjude.org/memorial.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020