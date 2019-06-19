Services
Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0179
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
Beacon, NY - Bertha A. Way, 96, a lifelong Beacon resident passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 at the Wingate At Beacon Nursing Home. She was born in Beacon on September 25, 1922, daughter of the late Augustus and Caroline (Schmidt) Bopp.

Early in her life, she was a member of the Dutchess Drum Corp. Bert enjoyed many things during her life, she loved gardening and working puzzles; and she was an avid fan of real-life police shows.

Bertha was predeceased by her husband, Foster Way on April 1, 1982.

Bertha is survived by her four children: Christopher (Mary Ann) Bopp of Beacon; Cynthia Brophy of Peekskill; Paula Ryan and William Way, both of Beacon. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, she was predeceased by her 3 brothers and 1 sister.

The family will gather with friends on Thursday, June 20th from 4-8 pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY, where a service will be held at 7:00 PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of her family at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill NY.

To offer a message of condolences or share a fond memory, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019
