Bertha 'Betty' Calhoun
Danbury, CT; Formerly of Beacon, NY - After a long and wonderful life, Bertha 'Betty' Calhoun passed away on April 8, 2020, at the age of 98, at Maplewood-Danbury, CT.
Betty was born March 17, 1922 in Cold Spring, NY, and was the daughter of William and Bertha Speedling ( Purdy ). She graduated from Haldane High School in Cold Spring and thereafter, attended Krissler Business Institute in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
She married Harry C. Calhoun, Sr. on October 24, 1942 and, together, they built and enjoyed a sixty-year marriage. Harry predeceased her in 2003.
Both Betty and Harry were long-time residents of Beacon, N.Y., had many friends and neighbors, and were respected in the community. For many years, they owned and operated Calhoun Radio, located on Main Street in Beacon, which provided products and services for TVs, appliances, and other electronics. Together, they were also instrumental in starting and operating the first Cable TV company in Beacon, and thereafter, they managed Hudson Valley Cablevision.
Betty will be remembered as a person who was selfless, kind, and fun-loving. She cherished her family and friends and her door was always open to them. She loved social gatherings, had a quick wit, and mostly, demonstrated that a positive attitude, fortitude, and kindness, with humor mixed in, were the best attributes to live by.
Betty is survived by her son, Harry C Calhoun, Jr, and his wife Kathleen Calhoun, of Naples, Florida, as well as three grandchildren; Kara Campbell and her husband Richard Campbell of Hopewell Junction, NY; Scott Calhoun of Richmond, R.I.; and Kara Gadonniex and her husband John Gadonniex of Poughkeepsie, NY; as well as 7 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Caroline, Hope, Emma, Jacob, Abigail and Colin.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at the Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring, NY; "In light of the recent worldwide occurrences dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19, FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508 845-831-0179. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020