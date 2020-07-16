Bertin "Bert" J. Long
Highland - Bertin J. Long "Bert", a longtime Highland resident, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 11,2020 at the age of 84. Bert was born in Poughkeepsie June 22, 1936 to Bertin Long and Henrietta Reinheimer. He is survived by his son Charly C. Long, his daughter-in-law Annette; his granddaughters whom he loved so much, Emily Marie, Lucia Nicole and Charlee Rosa, all of whom cared for him and his every need to honor his wish of dying at home .
He is also survived by his daughter Gail Hughes, husband John and grandson Justin Fuller. Daughter Karen Meuser, husband Charles; grandchildren Staci McGirr and Charlie Meuser,Korri Price, JulieAnn Curran and John David Cathers.
He is also survived by his sisters MaryJane Reilly, Nancy Napoleon and her husband John; brothers Jack Long and Richard Long; along with many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
Bert was predeceased by his sweetheart, wife Joan, sons Robert Long, Robert Baker and Shirlee Baker.
Bert Was an Iron worker at Local 417. He served in the U.S. Air Force; was a member of the Poughkeepsie Elks Club, an avid race car driver and loved to gamble and take trips with his brother and sister to Atlantic City. Bert lived life to the fullest on his own terms and had fun doing it. More importantly he loved being a dad and a Poppa. He will be missed.
Calling hours will be held Sunday July 19, 2020 from 3-6pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main Street Highland. In observance of New York State guidelines, we will be limiting visitors to no more than 33% of our maximum capacity; A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals inside our funeral home and acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside. We kindly ask after paying your respects, that you exit promptly so that we can continue to move guests in and out of the funeral home.
A Funeral Home service will be held Monday, July 20th at 10am with burial to immediately follow at St. Peters Cemetery, Poughkeepsie. In observance of New York State guidelines, we will be limiting visitors to no more than 33% of our maximum capacity; A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals inside our funeral home and acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside. The same guidelines will also apply while at the cemetery.
