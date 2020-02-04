|
Bessie Dixon Vale
Poughkeepsie - Bessie Dixon Vale of North White Street departed this life, January, 28, 2020 after a lengthy illness at home surrounded by family.
Born September 19, 1936 in Troy, Alabama to Beatrice Adams and John Banks. Bessie received her early education in Troy, Alabama at Academy Street High School as an accomplished basketball player as a center. Bessie was married at the age of 19, lived in Miami, Florida for some years and she eventually had four children. She settled in Poughkeepsie, New York with her Aunt Mary Miller in 1959, then moved several times to Smith Street where she married her late husband, (Past Master) Osbourne Vale, Martin Luther King Gardens and her last 45 years on North White Street.
Bessie was a well-loved pillar of the community and lovingly known as "Muddear" to all that knew and loved her. She has been a loyal member of Ebenezer Baptist Church since her arrival to Poughkeepsie over 60 years ago. She held the position as a long standing member of the Senior Ministry Society.
Bessie graduated with an Associate Degree from New Paltz College. She was a 30 year dedicated employee at Hudson River Psychiatric Center as a TA for 20 years and a Supervisor her remaining years. After an injury, she retired and dedicated her time in the numerous clubs where she was a member, i.e., Eastern Stars Nimrod Lodge and held several positions, Excelsior Worthy Matron 1998 Chapter #72 Prince Hall, Daughter Elejmal Court #171 in Ossining, Past Most Ancient Grand Matron of Mary's Court #11 Heroin of Jericho, the Poughkeepsie Neighborhood Club, Inc. where she served as Vice President, Corresponding Secretary and historian and as the Hudson Region President of Empire State Federated Women's Club, Inc. As you can see, community work helping others was a passion for her.
Precious memories will be held by her children, Veronica Lewis (Zachary) of Columbus, OH, Anterlitta, Alex and Alonzo Dixon of Poughkeepsie; adopted sons, Robert and Roy Watterson; grandchildren, Lovita Albritton of Ohio, Letisha Dixon Moore (Reginald) of Chicago, Angie, Antwan Mayo, Shakiyla Dixon, Jaonta Scarlett, Urijah Johnson all of Poughkeepsie, Willie Powell Jr (Ahkeel), Nailaheshe Dixon both of Virginia, Delethia Pope of Buffalo, Romero Darby of Colorado; nieces/nephews, Deborah Reeves-Duncan, Tiffany Duncan, Assad Culver all of Poughkeepsie, Seiyed Duncan, Beverly Reeves, Marshall and a host of great grandchildren, cousins and friends.
Mrs. Vale will repose 5-7 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Eastern Star service 6:30 p.m./Funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Interment 9:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Poughkeepsie Mausoleum, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020