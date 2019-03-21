|
|
Beth Martinus
Albany - Beth M. Martinus, 70, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 at Hudson Park Rehab and Nursing Center, Albany, after a brief illness.
Born in Poughkeepsie on October 25, 1948, she was the daughter of Joseph and Lela (Elwyn) Martinus. Beth grew up in Wappingers Falls and was a 1966 graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School and the Central Academy of Beauty Culture in Newburgh. She worked as a Hair Stylist for various salons in the Poughkeepsie area throughout her career. Friendly, outgoing, artistic and creative, Beth enjoyed knitting, crocheting, interior decorating, gardening and baking.
Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her brothers Gary Martinus (Linda Brekka) of East Greenbush, Steve Martinus of St. Petersburg, FL, and several cousins.
Arrangements will be private.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Hudson Park and also the Northeast Center in Lake Katrine for their compassionate care.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 21, 2019