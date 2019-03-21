Services
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 435-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Martinus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth Martinus


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beth Martinus Obituary
Beth Martinus

Albany - Beth M. Martinus, 70, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 at Hudson Park Rehab and Nursing Center, Albany, after a brief illness.

Born in Poughkeepsie on October 25, 1948, she was the daughter of Joseph and Lela (Elwyn) Martinus. Beth grew up in Wappingers Falls and was a 1966 graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School and the Central Academy of Beauty Culture in Newburgh. She worked as a Hair Stylist for various salons in the Poughkeepsie area throughout her career. Friendly, outgoing, artistic and creative, Beth enjoyed knitting, crocheting, interior decorating, gardening and baking.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her brothers Gary Martinus (Linda Brekka) of East Greenbush, Steve Martinus of St. Petersburg, FL, and several cousins.

Arrangements will be private.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Hudson Park and also the Northeast Center in Lake Katrine for their compassionate care.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
Download Now